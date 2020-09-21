Zetia Buyers Fight Quick Appeal Of Antitrust Class Cert.

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A class of direct Zetia buyers accusing Merck and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals of conspiring to keep a generic version of the cholesterol drug off the market has urged the Fourth Circuit not to allow the drug companies an immediate appeal of their certification. The direct buyers, led by FWK Holdings LLC, Cesar Castillo Inc. and Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc., responded Friday to the drug companies' petition seeking permission to appeal U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith's late August decision certifying a class of 35 direct purchasers looking to recover overcharges the buyers allegedly paid because of the generic delay. Merck and Glenmark...

