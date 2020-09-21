Wash. Tribes Urge Justices To Rebuff Fishing Grounds Row

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Several tribes have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to turn down the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe's bid to establish its right to larger fishing grounds off the coast of Washington state, saying the Muckleshoot fishing area is already set and there's no circuit split over how to interpret a decades-old court decree. The Muckleshoot tribe is seeking to overturn a divided Ninth Circuit panel's December decision agreeing with a lower court that the tribe's "usual and accustomed" fishing waters in Puget Sound under its 19th century treaties were already completely defined by U.S. District Judge George H. Boldt in 1974. The tribe...

