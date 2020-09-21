Mutual Of Omaha Reaches $6.7M Settlement In 401(k) Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co. has struck a $6.7 million deal with workers and retirees to settle claims it flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by running its retirement plans in a way that allegedly benefited the company more than workers, according to documents filed in Nebraska federal court. The workers and retirees asked a Nebraska federal judge to approve the deal in a memorandum in support of their motion for preliminary settlement approval submitted Friday, calling the settlement fair, reasonable, adequate and in their best interest. If approved, the settlement would put to bed claims that Mutual of Omaha...

