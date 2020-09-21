IBM Workers Must Arbitrate Age Bias Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Ex-employees alleging that IBM targeted older workers for layoffs must arbitrate their claims individually, a New York federal judge ruled Monday, rejecting their argument that federal age bias laws guaranteed them the right to overturn collective-action waivers they signed. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe granted IBM's motion to dismiss four former employees' attempt to stop enforcement of a collective action waiver in their separation agreements. He found that the workers have no "substantive right" to collective action under the Age Discrimination in Employment and Older Workers Benefit Protection acts and that their bias claims therefore can't proceed in court. "Accordingly, plaintiffs'...

