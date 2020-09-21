Calif. Judge Ships Wells Fargo ERISA Suit To Minnesota

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted Wells Fargo's bid to transfer a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action to Minnesota on Monday, holding that a forum selection clause in the bank's 401(k) plan's governing document was valid. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar's decision sends Wells Fargo & Co. ex-worker Yvonne Becker's suit — which accuses the bank of steering over $5 billion of workers' retirement savings toward underperforming investments that benefited Wells Fargo, causing the workers $100 billion in losses — to the state where Wells Fargo's 401(k) plan administrator is based. "The court concludes that enforcement of the plan's forum selection...

