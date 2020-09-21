Texas High-Speed Rail Clears Federal Enviro Review

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A high-speed rail line that would connect Dallas and Houston passed two major milestones, including completing a federal environmental review, as the long-fought project moves closer to beginning construction in 2021, developers announced Monday. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration published a final rule that provides the developer with a comprehensive set of safety requirements and published a record of decision that completes its environmental review process, Texas Central Railroad LLC announced Monday. The railroad, which initially planned to begin construction in 2017 and start passenger service in 2021, now says it will start construction next year and serve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS