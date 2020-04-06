Insurer Beats Dental Clinic's COVID-19 Coverage Suit

Daphne Zhang By

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati Insurance Co . won't need to cover a dental office's loss from COVID-19 closures after an Illinois federal judge sided with the insurer's position that the clinic failed to show any direct physical loss during the pandemic.U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman said that the dental office has not demonstrated any "physical alteration or structural degradation" of its property. And it was not able to show the presence of the novel coronavirus on its property's surface, or a direct physical loss from its inability to access the clinic, the judge said."The coronavirus does not physically alter the appearance, shape, color, structure, or other material dimension of the property," the judge said. "Nothing about the property has been altered since March 2020."Sandy Point Dental PC, which was forced to pause most of its business in March,Cincinnati in April over its refusal to pay out on its policy. The dental clinicthat it should not be forced to show the novel coronavirus was present on its properties because the civil authority's shutdown orders prevented virus infiltration.On Monday, Judge Gettleman said that Cincinnati's policy language "unambiguously" stated that "demonstrable, physical alteration to the property" is required to trigger coverage, but the dental office failed to show that. The clinic never needed to carry out repairs and change any part of the building to keep the business operational, the judge said."The words 'direct' and 'physical,' which modify the word 'loss,' ordinarily connote actual, demonstrable harm of some form to the premises itself, rather than forced closure of the premises for reasons extraneous to the premises themselves, or adverse business consequences that flow from such closure," Judge Gettleman said in the order.The policy's civil authority coverage does not apply either because Sandy point was not able to show that access to its office was ever forbidden by government orders, the judge said, adding while the orders may have limited its business operations, "no order issued in Illinois prohibits access to plaintiff's premises."Charles A. Silverman, an attorney representing Sandy Point, told Law360 on Monday that he "really wished" the judge would rule in the dental clinic's favor.Sandy Point previously argued that while many other policies contain a virus disclaimer, its policy with Cincinnati does not have such exclusions, so the policy should cover COVID-19. The office contended that only emergency dental procedures were considered essential by the government orders, and 95% of the clinic's work is routine or elective dental procedures, so the orders effectively shut the clinic down.Counsel for Cincinnati did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Sandy Point Dental is represented by Charles A. Silverman of Charles Aaron Silverman PC.Cincinnati is represented by Brian M. Reid and Michael P. Baniak of Litchfield Cavo LLP The case is Sandy Point Dental PC v. The Cincinnati Insurance Co. et al., case number 1:20-cv-02160 , in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois --Editing by Alyssa Miller.

