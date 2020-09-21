Juul, Altria Seek To Snuff Out RICO Claims From Vaping MDL

Law360, San Francisco (September 21, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Juul Labs and Altria Group urged a California federal judge during a hearing Monday to vaporize Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and public nuisance claims in federal multidistrict litigation over the youth vaping epidemic, arguing consumers and school districts insufficiently pled the companies collaborated to defraud the public. Attorneys for Juul Labs and Altria Group — which is Philip Morris USA's parent company and a minority stake owner of Juul Labs — told U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick that allegations that the companies and their directors worked together to deceptively push e-cigarettes on minors and as a way to...

