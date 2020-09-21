Chuck E. Cheese Wins OK For $2.3M Deal To Destroy Prize Tix

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Monday gave the parent of the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant chain the go-ahead to pay vendors $2.3 million to destroy 7 billion unneeded prize tickets, but warned that he expects the company to get its money's worth for the agreement. At a remote hearing Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Isgur questioned how so many unused tickets had piled up, but ultimately approved the settlement. He asked CEC Entertainment to tell its ticket vendors that he wants all of the dozens of boxcars' worth of tickets destroyed in exchange for the payment. "If I see a ticket...

