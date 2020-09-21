Insurer Says No Finger Scan Defense In Franchiser's Policy

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- American Family Mutual Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal judge Monday to declare that it has no duty to defend a McDonald's franchise owner against underlying state court claims that its finger-scanning practices violate employees' biometric privacy rights. American Family told the court that the underlying state court claims a former employee launched against its insured, McEssy Investment Co., have not triggered its duty to defend its insured under the business owners liability insurance policy it issued the McDonald's franchise owner in 2019. Former McDonald's employee Joanna Currie's proposed class action claims that McEssy requires its workers to scan their fingerprints...

