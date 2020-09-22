Feds Slam Regeneron's Attempt To Duck Kickback Suit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged a Massachusetts federal judge not to toss its suit accusing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals of paying illegal kickbacks to get doctors to prescribe its injectable eye disease drug, arguing that the biotechnology company is using a "legally irrelevant" argument. The government shot back on Monday at Regeneron's bid to dismiss the suit, which claims the New York-based company violated the False Claims Act by funneling cash to a foundation, the Chronic Disease Fund, that reimbursed Medicare beneficiaries for copays on its drug Eylea. The government said Regeneron is now trying to argue that it didn't know for sure...

