Philip Morris Investors Can't Revive Suit Over E-Cig Sales

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday shot down a request by Philip Morris International investors who had asked the court to reconsider its decision to toss a proposed class action that alleged the company lied about sales and regulation efforts for its flagship electronic cigarette. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams said the Philip Morris shareholders hadn't shown sufficient grounds for revising the judge's February dismissal of the suit, which had found Philip Morris didn't mislead shareholders with statements made in securities filings from 2015 to 2017. "Contrary to plaintiffs' representation, these disclosures were far from 'boilerplate,'" Judge Abrams said. "They...

