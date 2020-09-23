5 Ways Retailers Can Mitigate Product Liability Litigation Risk

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- No retailer ever wants or expects to sell an unsafe product. But as the direct link between a consumer and a product, retailers are often the first targets of product liability lawsuits. And while retailers usually have no control over the design or manufacture of a product, they face a risk of liability equal to or greater than that faced by the manufacturer if a customer is injured. Recent product liability trends have left retailers wondering whether it is even possible to mitigate their litigation risk at all. For example, in August, the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, held in Bolger...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS