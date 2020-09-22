Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cruise Line Must Face Robocall Suit Disputing Website Click

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected a cruise line's bid to toss a suit accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, ordering it to appear at a bench trial in the case claiming that a user's website click assenting to arbitration didn't sufficiently form a contract.

U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II on Monday affirmed U.S. Magistrate Judge Jared M. Strauss' report recommending that the court deny Royal Seas Cruises Inc.'s bid to compel arbitration and dismiss Ohio resident Brenda Bell's proposed class action claiming that she received five unwanted robocalls from an automated phone dialing system in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!