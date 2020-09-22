Cruise Line Must Face Robocall Suit Disputing Website Click

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected a cruise line's bid to toss a suit accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, ordering it to appear at a bench trial in the case claiming that a user's website click assenting to arbitration didn't sufficiently form a contract. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II on Monday affirmed U.S. Magistrate Judge Jared M. Strauss' report recommending that the court deny Royal Seas Cruises Inc.'s bid to compel arbitration and dismiss Ohio resident Brenda Bell's proposed class action claiming that she received five unwanted robocalls from an automated phone dialing system in...

