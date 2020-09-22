Watchdog Says Nuclear Cleanup Masks Improperly Maintained

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy isn't properly maintaining respiratory protection equipment for workers at a nuclear cleanup site in Hanford, Washington, according to a watchdog report containing recommendations for bringing the department into compliance with federal work safety standards. The DOE's Office of the Inspector General said in a report released Monday that government contractors Washington River Protection Solutions LLC and CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Co. are not keeping their respiratory protection equipment at the Hanford site, where plutonium was made in the 1940s for nuclear weapons, in compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. The watchdog didn't identify specific...

