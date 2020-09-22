Maduro Fights For Recognition In Appeal Of $1B Gold Battle

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 6:30 PM BST) -- A legal battle over €930 million ($1 billion) of Venezuela's gold stored at the Bank of England returned to the London courts on Tuesday, with the Nicolás Maduro-backed central bank board seeking to overturn a decision recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country's president. Nicholas Vineall QC said that a High Court judge went "too far" and misapplied the law when he found in July that the U.K. government has "unequivocally" recognized Guaidó as interim president and head of state in Venezuela. Vineall is acting for the board of Banco Central de Venezuela appointed by Maduro, which took legal action...

