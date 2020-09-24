DWF Poaches Serious Injury Insurance Team From Keoghs

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 9:00 PM BST) -- Global law firm DWF LLP said Thursday it has snagged three partners and a team of 10 from U.K. insurance dispute resolution specialist Keoghs LLP to open a new office in the southeast English city of Southampton. Manchester-headquartered DWF said it has recruited partners Rachel Coombs, Sarah Parker and Stuart Giddings to lead its work on catastrophic and serious injury coverage in the firm's new Southampton hub. The partners will be joined by 10 members of their staff from Keoghs and will start their roles in the next few months. Glyn Jones, chief executive of insurance services at DWF, told Law360...

