Top EU Court Rules Cities Can Bar Short-Term Rentals

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 6:38 PM BST) -- Europe's top court ruled Tuesday that cities may crack down on some short-term rentals in tourism centers to combat affordable housing shortages, dealing a blow to the likes of Airbnb and other rental sites turning apartments and second homes into vacation accommodation. The European Court of Justice upheld a French law imposing restrictions on short-term rentals in Paris as a way of alleviating its long-term rental housing shortage. The decision will encourage cities in the European Union that are trying to limit the spread of short-term rentals over criticism that they drive out locals and increase rental costs. The judges provided...

