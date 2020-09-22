Topgolf Says Rival Wants A 'Mulligan' In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Topgolf has told a Texas federal court that SureShot is trying to take a second swing at claims that have already been tossed with a new suit accusing the golf entertainment company of blocking access to technology the would-be rival said it needed to compete. Topgolf International Inc. filed a reply brief on Monday supporting its motion to dismiss a suit from SureShot Golf Ventures Inc. accusing it violating antitrust law by blocking the entry of new rivals through its acquisition of Protracer, a system for tracking the path of golf balls through a video feed. SureShot initially sued in January...

