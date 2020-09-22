Exec's Masturbation Session Cost Worker Her Job, Suit Says

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A New York investment bank that operated "like a boys' club" fired one of its few female employees shortly after she walked in on a top executive masturbating in a conference room and later complained about it, according to a new suit Tuesday. Plaintiff Logan Williams says she walked in on former Marathon Capital managing director Chuck Hinckley, who recruited her to the firm, masturbating, and that she was fired shortly thereafter when she complained about both the episode as well as an environment of sexual harassment and gender bias that permeated the company. For reporting the incident, Williams claims company...

