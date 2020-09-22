2nd Circ. Vacates Ruling Blocking Indefinite Immigration Hold

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday vacated a ruling that a "special circumstance" exception could not be used to indefinitely hold a Palestinian man in immigration detention after he completed a prison sentence for providing material support to terrorists. A three-judge panel unanimously held that even though the government had mooted its appeal of a decision finding Adham Amin Hassoun's indefinite immigration detention unlawful by deporting him, the government's action was the result of underlying circumstances and not a deliberate effort to make the appeal moot. Hassoun did not dispute the case was moot, but argued that the government's active role in...

