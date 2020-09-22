House Passes Stopgap Extending Gov't Funding To Dec. 11

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday to fund the federal government beyond September, the end of fiscal year 2020, giving lawmakers until Dec. 11 to negotiate full-year spending bills while avoiding a federal shutdown. The bill, which passed 359-57, was a rework of the House Democrats' proposal Monday, which was criticized by Republicans who said it left out aid for farmers. "We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the [continuing resolution] to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. "We also increase...

