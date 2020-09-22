States Say EPA Has Right To Rescind Calif. Auto Waiver

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Texas and several other states on Monday filed a brief in support of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to rescind California's Clean Air Act waiver that allowed it to set its own greenhouse gas standards and run a zero-emissions vehicle program. The states said the part of the Clean Air Act that allows the EPA to grant California — and only California — a waiver to create its own emission standards violates the Constitution by giving the Golden State "a slice of its sovereign authority" that Congress has denied every other state. They are defending the EPA's decision to withdraw...

