House Sends Tribal Gov't Contracting Bill To Trump's Desk

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would give Native American tribes more power to shape their self-governance contracts with the federal government, sending the legislation to the president to sign after earlier approval by the Senate. The House approved by a voice vote on Monday the Practical Reforms and Other Goals To Reinforce the Effectiveness of Self-Governance and Self-Determination for Indian Tribes Act of 2019, or Progress Act, along with several other bills affecting tribes. The bill was approved by the Senate in June 2019. The Progress Act is intended to streamline the U.S. Department of the...

