Fla. Court Axes $8.2M Jury Award In Truck Collision Suit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals panel has vacated a jury's $8.2 million award in a suit accusing a glass manufacturing company of causing a motorist's catastrophic injuries, saying the trial court "jumped the gun" in issuing a directed verdict in favor of the motorist. A three-judge First District Court of Appeal panel on Monday unanimously ordered a new trial in a suit accusing Vitro America Inc. driver Michael Turner of negligently reversing his big rig into oncoming highway traffic, causing motorist Michael Ngo to suffer severe injuries in 2008 after his vehicle crashed into the cab of the 18-wheel truck. After the...

