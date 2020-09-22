Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zuckerberg Won't Be Deposed In Oculus Virtual Reality IP Row

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Total Recall Technologies can't depose Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in its suit claiming the founder of Oculus VR stole its headset design and sold it to the social media giant, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, rejecting TRT's argument that the deposition was relevant to its breach of contract claims.

Total Recall Technologies claims entrepreneur Palmer Luckey developed the company's design for a 3D virtual reality helmet, then stole the technology, formed Oculus and sold the technology to Facebook for $2 million.

TRT had requested to depose Zuckerberg, arguing that the deposition was necessary to determine why Luckey was eventually terminated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!