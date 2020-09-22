Zuckerberg Won't Be Deposed In Oculus Virtual Reality IP Row

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Total Recall Technologies can't depose Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in its suit claiming the founder of Oculus VR stole its headset design and sold it to the social media giant, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, rejecting TRT's argument that the deposition was relevant to its breach of contract claims. Total Recall Technologies claims entrepreneur Palmer Luckey developed the company's design for a 3D virtual reality helmet, then stole the technology, formed Oculus and sold the technology to Facebook for $2 million. TRT had requested to depose Zuckerberg, arguing that the deposition was necessary to determine why Luckey was eventually terminated...

