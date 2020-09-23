3 Firms Win Lead Counsel Roles In Insulin Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge agreed Tuesday to give lead interim counsel roles to attorneys Dianne M. Nast of Nastlaw LLC, Michael L. Roberts of Roberts Law Firm PA and Don Barrett of Barrett Law Group PA in antitrust litigation accusing Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi-Aventis of scheming to drive up insulin drug prices. The three attorneys and their firms represent defunct Illinois-based wholesaler FWK Holdings LLC in a proposed class action claiming direct purchasers overpaid for insulin drugs due to the manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers colluding to artificially inflate insulin medicine costs. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti,...

