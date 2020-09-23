Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OSF Workers Push For $25M Deal In 'Church Plan' Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- OSF HealthCare System has agreed to pay $25 million toward funding its retirement plans and guarantee benefits under the plans through 2025 to resolve a suit alleging it wrongly claimed an exemption for "church plans" to skirt ERISA requirements.

A proposed class of current and former OSF workers asked an Illinois federal judge to sign off on the settlement in a motion for preliminary approval in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case Tuesday, saying they entered into the agreement "with an understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of their claims."

"Class counsel are very experienced in litigating such claims, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!