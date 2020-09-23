OSF Workers Push For $25M Deal In 'Church Plan' Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- OSF HealthCare System has agreed to pay $25 million toward funding its retirement plans and guarantee benefits under the plans through 2025 to resolve a suit alleging it wrongly claimed an exemption for "church plans" to skirt ERISA requirements. A proposed class of current and former OSF workers asked an Illinois federal judge to sign off on the settlement in a motion for preliminary approval in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case Tuesday, saying they entered into the agreement "with an understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of their claims." "Class counsel are very experienced in litigating such claims, and...

