Giuliani Ally Can't Foot Legal Bills In Campaign Finance Case

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida entrepreneur with business ties to Rudy Giuliani hasn't paid his attorneys at Goodwin Procter LLP and Marcus Neiman & Rashbaum LLP for defending him against campaign finance charges, a New York federal judge revealed Tuesday. David Correia's two lawyers, William J. Harrington of Goodwin and Jeff Marcus of MNR, had requested to drop their client in a sealed motion on Monday. But U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken wrote in a brief order on Tuesday that a lack of funds is not privileged information, ordering them to file their withdrawal bid on the public docket. The judge added that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS