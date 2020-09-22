YouTube Calls Piracy Class Action 'Badly Misguided'

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- YouTube is pushing back on a class action that claims the site's anti-piracy tools are only designed to protect big movie studios and record labels, calling it a "badly misguided" case filed by a company that has abused the Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown process. In a filing on Monday, the Alphabet Inc. unit told a federal judge that it has "gone far above and beyond its legal obligations" to stop piracy, but that its copyright management tools must be carefully limited to prevent abuse. "Precisely because YouTube's novel copyright management tools are so powerful, they must be used with care,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS