Art Foundation Tells Court To End 'LOVE' Sculptor Estate Row

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court should pump the breaks on the winding and bitter battle over the work and legacy of the late sculptor Robert Indiana, known best for his "LOVE" image, an art foundation said Monday, saying it has reached an agreement with the artist's estate's beneficiary. The Morgan Art Foundation claimed in its May 2018 suit that the then-bedridden artist had allowed friends to manipulate him and forge his works, in violation of the foundation's licensing agreements. The Morgan said it had rebuilt Indiana's career and taken possession of his copyrights and trademarks to protect them, only to have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS