Fla. Asphalt Co. To Pay $16.6M Over South American Bribes

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida asphalt company will pay $16.6 million in connection with an agreement to plead guilty to paying bribes to state-owned oil companies in South America in exchange for access to government contracts, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Tuesday. South Florida-based Sargeant Marine Inc. agreed to shell out the eight-figure sum to resolve charges that the company violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act with various, multi-year bribe schemes in Brazil, Venezuela and Ecuador, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Seth DuCharme, the acting head of the Brooklyn federal prosecutors' office, highlighted the international cooperation that aided...

