Insurer Dodges Defending Against 600 Construction Suits

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Clarendon National Insurance Co. beat two other insurers' efforts to force it to share defense and indemnity costs they paid to policyholders facing over 600 construction suits, after a California federal judge found the court lacks diversity jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii said Tuesday that since Clarendon and United Specialty Insurance Co. were both Texas companies when USIC sued Clarendon, the court did not have diversity jurisdiction to rule on the case. The judge said the court was also not "persuaded" by USIC's argument it should be allowed to continue discovery. "Complete diversity requires that all persons on one side...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS