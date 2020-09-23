Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Dodges Defending Against 600 Construction Suits

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Clarendon National Insurance Co. beat two other insurers' efforts to force it to share defense and indemnity costs they paid to policyholders facing over 600 construction suits, after a California federal judge found the court lacks diversity jurisdiction.

U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii said Tuesday that since Clarendon and United Specialty Insurance Co. were both Texas companies when USIC sued Clarendon, the court did not have diversity jurisdiction to rule on the case. The judge said the court was also not "persuaded" by USIC's argument it should be allowed to continue discovery.

"Complete diversity requires that all persons on one side...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!