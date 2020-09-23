Class Seeks To Block Intervention In Ocwen, PHH $12.6M Deal

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers who had mortgages with Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC and PHH Mortgage Corp. urged a Florida federal judge Tuesday to bar a group of lawyers from using "obstruction ploys" and intervening in their $12.6 million settlement over claims the mortgage servicers charged illegal processing fees for making phone or online payments. Shortly before consumers sought approval for the deal in August, several individuals filed a motion to intervene in and stay the case, which the consumers on Tuesday said would undo months of work that ended in a proposed settlement for the class and would circumvent the Rules...

