College Rivalry Not Enough To Move Ex-NFLer's Fraud Trial

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A former NFL linebacker can't transfer charges that he was part of a scheme to defraud an NFL health fund, a Kentucky federal judge has ruled, rejecting his argument that an "intense" college football rivalry meant he couldn't find impartial jurors in the Bluegrass State. U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell on Tuesday denied Robert McCune's motion to transfer his upcoming trial to Georgia, as well as a separate motion from McCune to dismiss some of prosecutors' claims, in a high-profile federal health care fraud case against about a dozen retired pro football players. McCune had asked the court to move his...

