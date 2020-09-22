Designer's Social Media Posts Infringed Photo, Judge Says

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge is holding fashion designer Elie Tahari Ltd. liable for copyright infringement for posting a photographer's image to social media, rejecting the defense that sharing images online has become so "commonplace" that it didn't matter. In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil sided with a photographer who sued Elie Tahari for reposting a copyrighted photo of a model wearing the company's clothing to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The judge ruled that the posts were not a legal fair use of the image, nor were they too insignificant, or de minimis, to count as infringement, even...

