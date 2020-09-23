AT&T Won't Face Triple Damages In Junk-Fax Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has ruled out the possibility of triple damages in a motel's junk-fax lawsuit against AT&T while keeping the rest of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act case afloat. Gorss Motels Inc. accused the telecom of sending unwanted printouts in violation of the unsolicited-calling law, but AT&T says because the motel was franchised by Wyndham Hotel Group, which had formed a business relationship with AT&T, the motel operator didn't have a valid TCPA complaint. Both sides have sought summary judgment. The suit names AT&T Mobility LLC and AT&T Mobility National Accounts LLC as defendants. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond...

