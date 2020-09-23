Shire Fights Latest Class Rep In ADHD Drug Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Shire has urged a Massachusetts federal court to reject a third potential representative for a class of direct purchasers suing over the alleged delay of a generic version of the ADHD drug Intuniv, contending the latest candidate still misses the mark. Shire filed an opposition Tuesday to a bid from the purchasers to appoint Midwest pharmacy chain Meijer Inc. as a class representative, following the July disqualification of bankrupt wholesaler Rochester Drug Co-Operative from the role. The opposition pointed to a motion from Shire seeking to push Meijer's claims into arbitration and said it shows the pharmacy cannot represent the class...

