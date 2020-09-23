Facebook, Militias Incited Kenosha Shooting, Protesters Say

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The teenager accused of killing two people and injuring a third during an anti-racist protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was inspired to "play army" by far-right militia groups, and Facebook Inc. allowed them to spew racist and violent conspiracy theories, a group of protesters allege in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday against the social media giant, the shooting suspect and militia members. The Kenosha Guard and Boogaloo Bois, two militia-style groups, are using Facebook to encourage untrained people to arm themselves and use violence against peaceful protesters around the country, according to the complaint filed by Hannah Gittings, Christopher McNeal, Nathan Peet...

