Drug Distributors Seek Out Of W.Va. Opioid Bellwether

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen told a West Virginia federal judge they should be axed from a county's bellwether trial over the opioid epidemic, saying the state has never recognized a public nuisance claim based on a product's alleged harm. The drug distributors on Tuesday said that in West Virginia, public nuisance law has been historically limited to cases involving the misuse or interference with public property or resources. Additionally, a public nuisance claim in West Virginia requires proof that a public right or resource was interfered with, such as the pollution of a public reservoir, the drug distributors said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS