Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Burger King Workers Ask 11th Circ. To Revive No-Poach Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Burger King workers who sued the fast-food chain over now-defunct no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to take a look at their case, which was dismissed over a failure to show each franchisee had the autonomy to affect the employment market.

Jarvis Arrington, Geneva Blanchard and Sandra Munster had alleged that Burger King illegally barred its franchisees from hiring other franchisees' employees, a barrier they claimed was a hindrance to their careers.

The workers said U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez in Florida, who threw out their proposed class action in March and denied their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!