Burger King Workers Ask 11th Circ. To Revive No-Poach Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Burger King workers who sued the fast-food chain over now-defunct no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to take a look at their case, which was dismissed over a failure to show each franchisee had the autonomy to affect the employment market. Jarvis Arrington, Geneva Blanchard and Sandra Munster had alleged that Burger King illegally barred its franchisees from hiring other franchisees' employees, a barrier they claimed was a hindrance to their careers. The workers said U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez in Florida, who threw out their proposed class action in March and denied their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS