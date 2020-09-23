DOJ Floats Section 230 Immunity Rollback Targeting Big Tech

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday asked lawmakers to pull back protections afforded to online platforms that moderate user-posted content, opening another line of attack in the Trump administration's quest to diminish the scope of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The DOJ said it sent draft legislation to Capitol Hill that aims to "ensure that platforms are fairer to the public" when taking down, labeling or otherwise modifying posted content. "For too long Section 230 has provided a shield for online platforms to operate with impunity," Attorney General William P. Barr said in a statement. "Ensuring that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS