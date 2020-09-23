EEOC Says Kindred Unit Illegally Denied Telework Request

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued a Georgia unit of health care service Kindred at Home on Wednesday, alleging it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it refused to let a disabled procurement specialist work from home late last year. Monique Bell, who suffers from painful conditions in her feet that limit her ability to walk, was told last October that she couldn't telework for a few weeks to recover because she didn't have a personal printer, according to the lawsuit. Kindred also refused to give her a printer or let her work from an office closer to her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS