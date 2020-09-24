FirstNet Must Do Better Job Of Connecting, Sens. Told

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Senate Commerce Committee members pressed leaders of a public-private emergency response network on Thursday to explain how the so-called FirstNet project is overcoming shortcomings in its efforts to communicate with tribal communities and others it must reach as part of its buildout. Subcommittee Chairman Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., pointed to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report in January that found AT&T-backed FirstNet had been unresponsive to oversight requests, asking officials to describe "what steps you have taken to address those concerns." Edward Parkinson, executive director of the FirstNet Authority, responded that the venture took the GAO's feedback into consideration and made...

