Iowa Panel Won't Order New Trial In Go-Kart Injury Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A split Iowa appellate panel affirmed a defense verdict in a suit seeking to hold a go-kart racing company liable for a woman's fractured tailbone, saying Wednesday that the trial judge properly provided certain jury instructions regarding whether the woman was partly at fault. In a 2-1 ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld a Des Moines County jury's decision to clear Huckleberry Entertainment LLC of liability in a suit accusing the go-kart track operator of negligently allowing patrons to bump other cars, which caused Kimberly Ransdell to suffer a broken tailbone after two go-karts crashed into her in 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS