Hawley Pushes Bill To Let Social Media Users Sue Platforms

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., urged colleagues from the Senate floor Thursday to advance his bill that would let social media users sue Big Tech platforms if they believe they have been silenced or discriminated against. According to Hawley, whose bid to force the legislation out of committee ultimately failed, lawmakers have a responsibility to ensure people who use platforms like Twitter and Facebook can share their views without having their posts labeled or taken down, especially during an election year. "No woke capitalist should be able to shape the outcome of an election by silencing speech," Hawley said. "There's a simple,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS