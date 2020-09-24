'Improper' Testimony Lets Ford Skirt Punitive Award, For Now

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has tossed roughly $725,000 in punitive damages awarded to a Ford Motor Co. customer after a jury trial over a defective diesel engine, ruling misleading testimony by the customer's damages expert likely inflated the award. In Tuesday's 26-page unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that Charles Margeson and Ford will have to face off in a new trial over punitive damages because of "improper testimony" given by certified fraud examiner Barbara Luna. Luna testified as a damages expert in the 2017 fraud trial that the jury's punitive damages award should be nine times the amount of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS