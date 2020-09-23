Watchdog Says Lax CBP Security Aided Facial Data Theft

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A watchdog has criticized U.S. Customs and Border Protection for failing to adequately protect data used in a facial recognition technology pilot, after a subcontractor was able to make unauthorized copies of personal data later stolen in a cyberattack. CBP didn't effectively safeguard sensitive biometric data on a device used during its Vehicle Face System, or VFS, pilot program, allowing Perceptics LLC to transfer that data to its own system without the agency's authorization or knowledge, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General said in a Sept. 21 report released Wednesday. As a result, about 184,000 traveler images...

