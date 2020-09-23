White House Politicized Bolton Book Review, Official Says

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- An official who oversaw the pre-publication review of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's memoir on Wednesday told a D.C. federal judge overseeing the Trump administration's suit alleging it contained classified information that the "designedly apolitical process" was "commandeered by political appointees" who improperly asserted the book included classified material. The letter from Kenneth L. Wainstein of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, who is counsel to Ellen Knight, the former senior director for records access and information security management at the National Security Council, was provided to the court by Bolton. The letter suggests Knight felt pressured to support the White House...

