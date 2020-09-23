Seinfeld Demands $1M After Beating 'Comedians In Cars' Case

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Jerry Seinfeld squared off before a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday with lawyers representing a former creative partner who accused him of stealing "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," battling over whether the accuser must now repay the superstar's nearly million-dollar legal bill. Five months after the Second Circuit ruled that Christian Charles had waited too long to sue over the show, attorneys for Seinfeld urged a federal judge to punish him for bringing a lawsuit that "never should have been filed in the first place." "It was objectively unreasonable from the get-go and plaintiff was warned repeatedly … that we...

